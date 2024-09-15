Softbank-backed Swiggy eyes IPO filing this week, may seek to raise more than $1 billion

Swiggy is waiting to get approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India to proceed with the IPO filing

Bloomberg
Published15 Sep 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Founded in 2014, Swiggy partners with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website.
Founded in 2014, Swiggy partners with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website.

Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is considering filing publicly for its domestic initial public offering as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a strong pipeline of share sales in the country.

Swiggy’s IPO may seek to raise more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Bengaluru-based company is waiting to get approval from India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India, known as Sebi, to proceed with the IPO filing, the people said.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman criticises Swiggy as delivery agent did not know Kannada

Details of the offering such as size and timing are still under discussion and subject to change, they said.

A representative for Swiggy didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy partners with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website. It competes with companies including public-listed Zomato Ltd., e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.’s India unit and conglomerate Tata Group’s BigBasket.

Also Read | Who is Amitesh Jha? What we know about the new Swiggy Instamart CEO

Swiggy, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., would follow in the footsteps of other local and international companies seeking to tap the country’s economic growth and demand from global investors. About $7.8 billion has been raised through first-time share sales so far this year, already exceeding proceeds in each of the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also Read | Swiggy targets $15 billion valuation to raise $1-1.2 billion via upcoming IPO

More listings are expected in coming months. Hyundai Motor Co. is planning to sell shares in its local Indian unit this year in what could be one of the biggest-ever listings in India, people familiar with the matter have said. LG Electronics Inc. has picked banks for a potential listing of its Indian business that could raise as much as $1.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Read More

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.40
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.09%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.30
03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

207.05
03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
10 (5.07%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.95
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Linde India

8,205.20
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
623.3 (8.22%)

IDBI Bank

94.94
03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
7 (7.96%)

IIFL Finance

523.65
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
38.4 (7.91%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,203.70
03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
76.3 (6.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,990.000.00
    Chennai
    73,100.000.00
    Delhi
    75,310.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,600.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue