Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Softbank-backed Swiggy eyes IPO filing this week, may seek to raise more than $1 billion

Softbank-backed Swiggy eyes IPO filing this week, may seek to raise more than $1 billion

Bloomberg

Swiggy is waiting to get approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India to proceed with the IPO filing

Founded in 2014, Swiggy partners with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website.

Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is considering filing publicly for its domestic initial public offering as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a strong pipeline of share sales in the country.

Swiggy’s IPO may seek to raise more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Bengaluru-based company is waiting to get approval from India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India, known as Sebi, to proceed with the IPO filing, the people said.

Details of the offering such as size and timing are still under discussion and subject to change, they said.

A representative for Swiggy didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy partners with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website. It competes with companies including public-listed Zomato Ltd., e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.’s India unit and conglomerate Tata Group’s BigBasket.

Swiggy, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., would follow in the footsteps of other local and international companies seeking to tap the country’s economic growth and demand from global investors. About $7.8 billion has been raised through first-time share sales so far this year, already exceeding proceeds in each of the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

More listings are expected in coming months. Hyundai Motor Co. is planning to sell shares in its local Indian unit this year in what could be one of the biggest-ever listings in India, people familiar with the matter have said. LG Electronics Inc. has picked banks for a potential listing of its Indian business that could raise as much as $1.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.