Swiggy IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Swiggy IPO allotment date: The Swiggy IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, November 11). The investors who applied for the issue can check Swiggy IPO allotment status in Swiggy IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India. The Swiggy IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 6, and closed on Friday, November 8. Swiggy IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 3.59 times, as BSE data.

The share allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed by 6.02 times, whereas retail individual investors (RIIs) experienced 1.14 times subscriptions. The non-institutional investors' quota attracted 41 percent of total subscriptions, and the employee allocation was subscribed 1.65 times.

Swiggy IPO subscription status was 35% on the second day of subscription, as per BSE data. At the end of the first day of bidding, Swiggy IPO was subscribed 12%.

Investors can verify if they have been allotted shares by reviewing the allocation criteria. This also indicates the number of shares assigned in the IPO allotment results. If shares are not allocated, the company will start the application process. The shares must be credited to the demat accounts of the respective recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, November 12, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow itself.

Swiggy IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13.

If you have applied for the Swiggy IPO, you can do a Swiggy IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Swiggy IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropdown menu; the name will be provided once the allocation procedure is finished.

Step 3 Choose the Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN link to view the current status.

Step 4 Select either ASBA or non-ASBA as your application type.

Step 5 Kindly provide the details for the option selected in Step 2.

Step 6 Please complete the captcha prior to submitting the form.

How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website - Online status check for Swiggy IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the available 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list provided under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official website of NSE to check the Swiggy IPO allotment status online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp.

Step 2 On the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Look for the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Swiggy IPO details Swiggy's IPO includes a new offering worth Rs4,499 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 175,087,863 equity shares from the company's selling shareholders.

In the OFS, the stakeholders offloading their shares consist of Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V, Elevation Capital V Ltd, Inspired Elite Investments Ltd, MIH India Food Holdings B.V, Norwest Venture Partners VIIA-Mauritius, and Tencent Cloud Europe B.V.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd, Bofa Securities India Ltd, and ICICI Securities Ltd are the main lead managers for the Swiggy IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Swiggy IPO GMP today Swiggy IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates Swiggy share price was trading at a premium of Re 1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swiggy share price is indicated at ₹391 apiece, which is 0.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹390.

According to the last 19 sessions of grey market activity, the present GMP ( ₹1) indicates a trend towards decrease. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum reached is ₹25, as reported by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

