Swiggy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, review, key dates, and other details as issue opens today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Swiggy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The shares of the Bengaluru-based firm will be open for public subscription at a price range of ₹ 371 to ₹ 390 from November 6 to November 8. This offering takes place alongside several recent IPOs.