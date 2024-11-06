Swiggy IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Bengaluru-based Swiggy's shares will be open for public subscription in the price band of ₹371 to ₹390 from Wednesday, November 6 to Friday, November 8. The food delivery giant has attracted significant interest from institutional investors, collecting ₹5,085.02 crore through the anchor book launched on November 5. The company aims to raise ₹11,327 crore from the IPO, which will include a fresh issue of shares valued at ₹4,499 crore alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹6,828 crore.
The secondary share involves exits or partial exits by venture capital firms Accel India, Tencent Cloud Europe, and Alpha Wave Ventures, with early investors having put in between ₹11.17 and ₹178.90 per share, based on their entry timing into the company, according to the disclosures provided.
The company aims to use the proceeds from the new issue for investments in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; repaying debt; as well as allocating funds for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
Swiggy, established in 2014, reported a loss of ₹611 crore for the quarter that ended in June 2024, slightly increasing from ₹564 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.
Mehta Equities has SUBSCRIBE rating on IPO
"Given its consistent innovation and strategic expansion, we believe Swiggy is well-positioned for sustained growth. Making it a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure in the evolving hyperlocal commerce space. Hence, by looking at all attributes, we recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" to Swiggy Ltd for a long-term perspective," said Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities.
Details of book-running lead managers and registrar
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Meanwhile, Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for Swiggy's IPO.
Here's what Swastika Investmart says about the issue
- Leading player in the emerging e-commerce and food delivery sector.
- Reports steady revenue growth but remains a loss-making company.
- IPO has a negative P/E; however, based on other metrics the valuation appears reasonable.
- Current market conditions could further impact subscription and listing performance.
- Recommended only for high-risk investors with a long-term perspective.
8 key things to know about the issue
Here's all you need to know about the listed peer
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's sole listed peer is Zomato (with a P/E of 634.50). According to reports, Swiggy's valuation is estimated to be around USD 11.3 billion (approximately ₹95,000 crore) at the highest price band. Meanwhile, competitor Zomato, which entered the public market in July 2021, has a market valuation of ₹2.13 lakh crore.
Important dates to know
Tentatively, Swiggy IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 11, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 12, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Swiggy share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 13.
Check out anchor investor details
A day prior to its initial public offering, food delivery and quick-commerce giant Swiggy announced on Tuesday that it has raised ₹5,085 crore from anchor investors.
The list of investors who received share allocations includes New World Fund Inc, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors Fund, and Schroder International, as stated in a circular posted on BSE's website.
Furthermore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd were also granted shares in the anchor round.
Check out IPO reservation
Swiggy IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employees are reserved up to 750,000 equity shares. A discount of ₹25 apiece is being offered to the eligible employees.
Here's what GMP signal's ahead of opening
Swiggy IPO GMP today is +18. This indicates Swiggy share price was trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swiggy share price is indicated at ₹408 apiece, which is 4.62% higher than the IPO price of ₹390.
According to the grey market activities over the last 14 sessions, the present GMP of ₹12 indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹25, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.