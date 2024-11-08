Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The initial public offer of Swiggy IPO has been receiving muted response so far from investors. The public issue of the Bengaluru-based online food and grocery delivery company opened on November 6 and ends today, November 8. Swiggy IPO price band has been set at ₹371 to ₹390 per share. The company aims to raise ₹11,327 crore from the IPO, which will include a fresh issue of shares valued at ₹4,499 crore alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹6,828 crore. The food delivery giant has attracted significant interest from institutional investors, collecting ₹5,085.02 crore through the anchor book launched on November 5. Stay tuned to our Swiggy IPO Live blog for the latest updates on review, subscription status, and more.
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy IPO receives 39% subscription so far
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy IPO received 39% subscription so far on November 8, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The IPO received bids for 6.27 crore equity shares against 16.02 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion for retail investors received 89% subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 15%. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is booked 34% and the employee portion has been subscribed 1.21 times.
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy raised ₹5,085.02 crore from anchor investors
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy IPO received 35% subscription on Day 2
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy IPO received 35% subscription on November 7, the second day of the bidding process. The IPO received bids for 5.56 crore equity shares against 16.02 crore shares on offer, according to BSE data. The portion for retail investors received 84% subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 14%. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is booked 28%. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.15 times.
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy IPO enters last day of bidding
Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Swiggy IPO has entered the third and the last day of the subscription period today, November 8. Swiggy IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 6.