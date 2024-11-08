Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: Issue booked 35% so far. Check GMP, should you apply as public offer ends today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST

Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE Updates: The company aims to raise ₹ 11,327 crore from the IPO, which will include a fresh issue of shares valued at ₹ 4,499 crore alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹ 6,828 crore.