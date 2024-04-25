Swiggy IPO: Food delivery company gets shareholder approval for $1.2 billion public issue - Report
Bengaluru-based Swiggy's IPO approved by shareholders to raise up to ₹3,750 crore in fresh capital and ₹6,664 crore in offer-for-sale component, reports Economic Times.
Swiggy IPO: Bengaluru-based Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO) has been approved by its shareholders, reported Economic Times (ET), citing regulatory filings.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message