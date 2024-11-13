Swiggy IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts say on share debut

  • Swiggy IPO listing date today: Swiggy's shares will begin trading today at 10:00 IST, with a subscription rate of 3.59 times

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated13 Nov 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Swiggy's IPO listing date is today (Wednesday, November 13) at 10:00 IST on the bourses.
Swiggy’s IPO listing date is today (Wednesday, November 13) at 10:00 IST on the bourses.(Photo: Mint)

Swiggy IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, November 13) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Swiggy share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Swiggy share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to the BSE website, the equity shares of Swiggy Ltd will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange as part of the 'B' Group of Securities.

Swiggy IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, November 11. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Tuesday, November 12. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers and retail investors, Swiggy IPO subscription status was 3.59 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, November 8, as per BSE data.

 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO allotment status out. What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Swiggy IPO listing price prediction

Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst, StoxBox

Swiggy is scheduled to launch its shares on the stock market on November 13, 2024, having achieved a subscription rate of 3.59 times, indicating a reasonable level of interest from investors. The firm is active in India's swiftly expanding online food delivery and quick commerce industries, which have experienced substantial growth.

“Swiggy is also focused on accelerating its Instamart service and narrowing the market share gap with competitors like Zomato and Blinkit. We recommend holding Swiggy shares with strong growth potential for a medium- to long-term investment outlook,” said Mehrotra.

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities

Even though it is the second-largest player in both e-commerce and food delivery, it experienced a tepid reaction from most investors. Although the overall subscription numbers appear promising on a consolidated basis, support from Day-3 qualified institutional buyers for the Swiggy IPO enabled it to sell out successfully, reflecting a trend similar to that of the Hyundai Motors IPO.

“We believe the majority of the investor especially NII's & retail stayed back on few reason like Negative cash flow business model followed by concern on high competition and ongoing negative market mood. Considering low subscription demand from NII’s & Retail investors followed by market sentiments, there is a very high possibility of flat to negative listing in the range of +or - 5-10% on its issue price,” explained Tapse.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart

Although the IPO garnered a reasonable subscription rate of 3.59 times, the existing grey market premium (GMP) of approximately Re 1 (0.26%) suggests a lackluster reaction from investors. This cautious sentiment is probably affected by the company's ongoing losses, despite its consistent revenue increases.

“The IPO's valuation, while appearing reasonable based on certain metrics, presents a challenge due to negative earnings. Additionally, the current volatile market conditions may further impact the listing performance. Given these factors, a cautious approach is recommended. Investors with a high-risk tolerance and a long-term perspective may consider the IPO,” said Nyati.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue booked 3.59 times on final day led by QIBs

Swiggy IPO GMP today

Swiggy IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 390 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Taking into account the grey market activities from the last 20 sessions, the IPO GMP shows a downward trend today and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, while the maximum GMP stands at 25, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Swiggy IPO details
Also Read | Swiggy IPO Day 2 Updates: Issue booked 35%, retail portion subscribed 84%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSwiggy IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts say on share debut

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.