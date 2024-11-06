Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Swiggy IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of issue; Issue booked 12%, retail investors bid highest: Latest GMP here

Swiggy IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of issue; Issue booked 12%, retail investors bid highest: Latest GMP here

Nikita Prasad

  • Swiggy IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of issue; Issue booked 12%, retail investors bid highest: Latest GMP here

Swiggy IPO was subscribed 12 per cent on the first day of subscription

Swiggy's IPO includes a new offering worth 4,499 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 175,087,863 equity shares from the company's selling shareholders.

In the OFS, the shareholders selling their stakes include Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V, Elevation Capital V Ltd, Inspired Elite Investments Ltd, MIH India Food Holdings B.V, Norwest Venture Partners VIIA-Mauritius, and Tencent Cloud Europe B.V.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds to invest in its primary subsidiary, Scootsy, fulfill its debt obligations, expand its network of dark stores in the quick commerce industry, and pay for lease or licensing fees associated with those dark stores.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
