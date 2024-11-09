Swiggy IPO share allotment likely on Monday; GMP, how to check status online on registrar’s website, NSE, BSE

Swiggy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based online food and grocery delivery platform, attracted mixed investor interest. The ₹11,327 crore issue, with a price band of ₹371 to ₹390 per share, opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 6, and concluded on Friday, November 8.

The book-built issue saw an overall subscription of 3.59 times. The retail portion was booked 1.14 times, while the segment reserved for qualified institutions buyers (QIB) was subscribed 6.02 times. On the other hand, non-institutional investors did not show much interest in the issue, as their segment saw a subscription of 0.41 times.

The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, November 11. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, while those who do not receive an allotment will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock may debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 13.

Swiggy IPO allotment status online? Investors who placed a bet on the Swiggy IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.

Link Intime India Private Ltd was the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

How to check Swiggy IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the IPO registrar at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html .

Step 2: Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be given once the allocation process is complete.

Step 3: Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4: Choose between ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5: Please give the specifics for the mode chosen in Step 2.

Step 6: Complete the captcha before submitting the form.

How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Check the allotment page on BSE's official site - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Choose 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3: Select the IPO from the list of options under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Press 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Swiggy IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit NSE's official website- https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3: Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Swiggy IPO GMP today The latest trends in the grey market indicate investors are not very upbeat about the issue.

The last grey market premium (GMP) of Swiggy IPO was ₹1, according to investorgain.com. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹390, shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹391, with a premium of 0.26 per cent.

