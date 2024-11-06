Markets
Swiggy IPO: Navigating a competitive landscape. Can it deliver?
Mayur Bhalerao 6 min read 06 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Swiggy boasts a strong brand, innovative business model, and a rapidly growing user base. However, intense competition and rising costs pose challenges.
Swiggy, the food-delivery and quick-commerce giant, is poised to make its much-anticipated market debut, aiming to raise ₹11,327 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), with shares priced between ₹371 and ₹390 apiece.
