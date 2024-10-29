Swiggy IPO to open for subscription on November 6; Check out 10 key things to know from RHP

Swiggy IPO: The Indian online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy, will launch its initial public offering for subscription on Wednesday, November 6, and it will conclude on Friday, November 8. The allocation for anchor investors concerning the Swiggy IPO is set to occur on Tuesday, November 5. The price band of the issue will be set tomorrow (Wednesday, October 30).

The basis for the allotment of Swiggy IPO shares is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 11. Refunds will be processed by the company on Tuesday, November 12, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allotees on the same day after the refunds. Swiggy shares are anticipated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 13.

The share sale will rank as the second-largest stock offering in the country this year, following Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion IPO that took place earlier this month and experienced dampened enthusiasm from retail investors, according to reports.

Swiggy IPO: 10 key things from RHP Here are 10 key things from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that investors might want to know before subscribing to the issue.

Swiggy IPO details Swiggy IPO, comprises a fresh issue of ₹4,499 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 175,087,863 equity shares by the corporate selling shareholders.

In the OFS, the selling shareholders are Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Apoletto Asia Ltd, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, Coatue PE Asia XI LLC, DST EuroAsia V B.V. , Elevation Capital V Ltd, Inspired Elite Investments Ltd, MIH India Food Holdings B.V, Norwest Venture Partners VIIA-Mauritius, and Tencent Cloud Europe B.V.