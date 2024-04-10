Swiggy offers 20% discount to High Net Worth Individuals in pre-IPO deal: Report
According to the report, Swiggy's appointed financial advisors are proposing shares priced at ₹350 each, valuing the company at ₹80,000 crore.
Food delivery app Swiggy, which is gearing up for initial public offerings (IPO), is offering high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) to purchase its shares at a 20 per cent markdown from its present valuation, according to a report by Entrackr.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started