Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a positive debut, opens with 7.69% premium at 420 on NSE; check GMP

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Swiggy share price had a positive launch on the stock exchanges today (Wednesday, November 13). On the NSE, Swiggy's shares started trading at 420 each, marking a 7.69% increase from the issue price of 390. 

Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Swiggy IPO listing date is set for today (Wednesday, November 13) at 10:00 IST on the stock exchanges. Photo: Mint

Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Swiggy share price made a positive debut on the bourses today (Wednesday, November 13). On NSE, Swiggy share price opened at 420 per share, 7.69% higher than the issue price of 390. On BSE, Swiggy share price today opened at 412 apiece, up 5.64% than the issue price.

Swiggy IPO allotment was completed on Monday, November 11. Shares were credited to the demat accounts of those who were allotted shares on Tuesday, November 12.

The offering arrives at a moment when international funds have been selling off domestic stocks due to worries about declining earnings growth. Initial interest in Swiggy’s deal was weak, but the demand from institutions on the last day propelled it to a robust conclusion.

Swiggy IPO saw robust backing from both qualified institutional buyers and retail investors, with the subscription rate reaching 3.59 times on the last day of bidding, which was Friday, November 8, according to data from BSE.

Analysts pointed out that due to low subscription interest from NII’s and retail investors, coupled with prevailing market sentiments, there is a strong likelihood of a flat to negative listing, estimated to be within the range of +or - 5-10% compared to its issue price.

Established in 2014, Swiggy Limited offers its users a user-friendly platform accessible through a single application to browse, choose, order, and pay for meals (Food Delivery), groceries, and household items (Instamart), with deliveries made to their homes through a network of on-demand delivery partners.

Stay tunes for more updates

Swiggy share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Swiggy share price opened at 420 per share, 7.69% higher than the issue price of 390. On BSE, Swiggy share price today opened at 412 apiece, up 5.64% than the issue price.

13 Nov 2024, 09:40 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Live: Check out Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst, StoxBox views on listing 

“Swiggy is also focused on accelerating its Instamart service and narrowing the market share gap with competitors like Zomato and Blinkit. We recommend holding Swiggy shares with strong growth potential for a medium- to long-term investment outlook," said Mehrotra.

13 Nov 2024, 09:26 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Live: Swiggy gets an 'underperform' rating from Macquarie

According to CNBC-TV18 news report, brokerage firm Macquarie sees substantial growth potential for Swiggy, although the path to profitability may be difficult and inconsistent. Prior to Swiggy Ltd's listing on the stock exchanges today, the global brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an 'Underperform' rating, setting a price target of 325 per share.

13 Nov 2024, 09:23 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Live: Here's what Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities says about the listing 

“We believe the majority of the investor especially NII's & retail stayed back on few reason like Negative cash flow business model followed by concern on high competition and ongoing negative market mood. Considering low subscription demand from NII’s & Retail investors followed by market sentiments, there is a very high possibility of flat to negative listing in the range of +or - 5-10% on its issue price," explained Tapse.

13 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Live: JM Financial initiates coverage with ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹470 

Swiggy has played a pivotal role in the rapid expansion of India’s hyper local on-demand market. It pioneered the full-stack food delivery model in 2014 and later in the midst of a pandemic introduced the dark storeled quick commerce (QC) model. Even today, it continues to be one of the leading hyperlocal delivery platforms in the country, bettered only by Zomato (BUY, TP of INR 300). Despite having ceded some space to competition, it is one of the fastest growing consumption plays with multiple levers to move towards sustainable margins. We initiate on Swiggy with a ‘BUY’ rating and SOTP-based Mar’26 target price of 470.

13 Nov 2024, 08:52 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Live: A Cautious Approach Needed, says Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart

"While the IPO received a decent subscription of 3.59 times, the current grey market premium (GMP) of around 1 (0.26%) indicates a muted investor response. This subdued sentiment is likely influenced by the company's continued losses, despite steady revenue growth.

The IPO's valuation, while appearing reasonable based on certain metrics, presents a challenge due to negative earnings. Additionally, the current volatile market conditions may further impact the listing performance.

Given these factors, a cautious approach is recommended. Investors with a high-risk tolerance and a long-term perspective may consider the IPO," said Nyati.

13 Nov 2024, 08:43 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Live Update: Here's what GMP signals ahead of listing 

Swiggy IPO GMP today

Swiggy IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 390 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Considering the grey market activities from the last 21 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is likely to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is 0, while the maximum GMP stands at 25, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

