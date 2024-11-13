Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Swiggy share price made a positive debut on the bourses today (Wednesday, November 13). On NSE, Swiggy share price opened at ₹420 per share, 7.69% higher than the issue price of ₹390. On BSE, Swiggy share price today opened at ₹412 apiece, up 5.64% than the issue price.Swiggy IPO allotment was completed on Monday, November 11. Shares were credited to the demat accounts of those who were allotted shares on Tuesday, November 12.The offering arrives at a moment when international funds have been selling off domestic stocks due to worries about declining earnings growth. Initial interest in Swiggy’s deal was weak, but the demand from institutions on the last day propelled it to a robust conclusion.Swiggy IPO saw robust backing from both qualified institutional buyers and retail investors, with the subscription rate reaching 3.59 times on the last day of bidding, which was Friday, November 8, according to data from BSE.Analysts pointed out that due to low subscription interest from NII’s and retail investors, coupled with prevailing market sentiments, there is a strong likelihood of a flat to negative listing, estimated to be within the range of +or - 5-10% compared to its issue price.Established in 2014, Swiggy Limited offers its users a user-friendly platform accessible through a single application to browse, choose, order, and pay for meals (Food Delivery), groceries, and household items (Instamart), with deliveries made to their homes through a network of on-demand delivery partners.Stay tunes for more updates