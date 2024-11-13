Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a positive debut, opens with 7.69% premium at ₹ 420 on NSE; check GMP

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 10:00 AM IST

Swiggy Share Price Live Updates: Swiggy share price had a positive launch on the stock exchanges today (Wednesday, November 13). On the NSE, Swiggy's shares started trading at ₹ 420 each, marking a 7.69% increase from the issue price of ₹ 390.