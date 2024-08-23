Swiggy targets $15 billion valuation to raise $1-1.2 billion via upcoming IPO: Report

  • Swiggy IPO: The valuation and issue deal would make it one of the biggest Indian IPOs this year.

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Swiggy delivery boy in CP, New Delhi. Photo by Priyanka Parashar/ Mint
Swiggy delivery boy in CP, New Delhi. Photo by Priyanka Parashar/ Mint

SoftBank-backed food delivery giant Swiggy is targeting a valuation of around $15 billion for its upcoming stock market offering to raise $1-1.2 billion. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the deal would make it one of the biggest Indian initial public offerings this year.

Swiggy competes with Zomato in the online restaurant and cafe food delivery sector. Both have made major bets on the new so-called quick commerce boom, in which groceries and other products are delivered in 10 minutes.

According to Reuters, Swiggy received shareholder approval in April for an IPO that would raise up to $1.25 billion. Its confidential filing is expected to be cleared by the Indian markets regulator within a month or so. Following the approval, it will file a public prospectus.

The company is targeting a valuation of around $15 billion though the final figure can change. Its last funding round, led by Invesco in 2022, valued it at $10.7 billion.

Swiggy aimed to use IPO proceeds to expand its quick commerce Instamart business and open more warehouses to better compete with Zomato. Zomato's shares have more than doubled since listing in 2021 and it has a market valuation of around $28 billion.

Goldman Sachs said in April that quick deliveries accounted for $5 billion, or 45 per cent, of India's $11 billion online grocery market and forecast the segment to reach a 70 per cent share of that market by 2030.

According to Reuters, Swiggy's food delivery business is profitable, but the grocery delivery Instamart business is still loss-making. The company has around 550 grocery warehouses in 35 cities.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSwiggy targets $15 billion valuation to raise $1-1.2 billion via upcoming IPO: Report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue