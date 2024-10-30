The price band for Swiggy has been fixed in the range of ₹371-390 per equity share with a face value of ₹1, according to a Bloomberg report. The company has sought a valuation of $11.3 billion (nearly ₹95,000 crore) at the upper end of the band, making it one of the largest maiden offers of the year. This is a slight markup from the $10.7 billion valuation when it raised $700 million in its last private round led by US asset manager Invesco in January 2022.