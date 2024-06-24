Sylvan Plyboard IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other key details of SME IPO
Sylvan Plyboard IPO price has been set at ₹55 per share. The fixed price issue worth ₹28.05 crore is entirely a fresh issue of 51 lakh equity shares.
Sylvan Plyboard IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sylvan Plyboard (India) was launched on June 24 and received full subscription on the first day itself. Sylvan Plyboard IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding will remain open till June 26.
