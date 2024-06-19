Sylvan Plyboard IPO price band set at ₹55 per share; issue to open on June 24
Sylvan Plyboard IPO price band has been fixed at 55 per share. The company plans to raise ₹28.05 crore from the fixed price issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 51 lakh equity shares.
Sylvan Plyboard IPO: Wood products manufacturer Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd is set to make its stock market debut with the launch of initial public offering (IPO) worth over ₹28 crore. Sylvan Plyboard IPO will open for subscription on Monday, June 24, and close on Wednesday, June 26.
