Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status online?

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO allotment is all set to be finalised on Friday, 28 August. The mainboard IPO received stellar response from investors, with issue being subscribed over 71.26 times.

Under the ‘T+3’ listing rule, an IPO is required to be listed on the stock exchanges within three days of the closure of the bidding process. Accordingly, Symbiotic Pharmalab IPO shares are expected to debut on the bourses on September 1, 2026. The IPO allotment is therefore likely to be finalised today, and the announcement regarding the share allotment status could be made at any time.

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The public offer witnessed strong investor demand, with the issue being subscribed 71.26 times overall by the close of bidding on Thursday. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment led the subscription, receiving bids 172.03 times the shares on offer, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 73.63 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 12.96 times.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP today The shares of Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO are commanding a strong premium of ₹270 in the grey market. The GMP of Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is +270, according to Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is likely to be ₹1258, which is 27.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹988.

How to check Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO allotment status? Investors who applied for the IPO can check the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO allotment status online through the website of MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. or on the BSE and NSE websites.

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Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status online - MUFG Intime India 1. Visit the website of MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

2. Select ‘Symbiotec Pharmalab’ from the IPO name drop-down menu.

3. Enter the required details, such as your PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account Number.

4. Click on the ‘Search’ button.

5. The IPO allotment status will then be displayed on your screen.

BSE 1. Visit the BSE India IPO allotment page.

2. Select the issue type as 'Equity/Debt'.

3. Choose 'Symbiotec Pharmalab’ from the IPO name drop-down menu.

4. Enter the required details, such as your PAN card number or application number**.

5. Click on the Search button.

6. Your IPO allotment status will then be displayed on the screen.

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NSE Visit the NSE India IPO allotment page. 2. Choose the relevant issue type.

3. Select ‘Symbiotec Pharmalab’ from the drop-down menu.

4. Enter the required details, such as your PAN or application number.

5. Click on the ‘Search’ button.

6. Your IPO allotment status will then be displayed on the screen.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.