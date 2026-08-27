Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Day 4: Issue booked 5.31 times so far. Here's GMP, review, & other key details

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO has reached the final day of its subscription period, giving investors one last opportunity to place their bids today, August 27. The ₹1,757 crore IPO has witnessed strong investor demand, with the issue receiving an overall subscription of 5.31 times by the end of the third day of bidding.

The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO opened for subscription on 24 August and will close on 27 August. Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 28 August, and shares are set to list on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for 1 September.

Also Read | Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP jumps, allotment date in focus

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscription status The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO has been subscribed 5.31 times so far by the end of Wednesday, 26 August.

The retail portion has been subscribed 5.05 times, while the NII segment has witnessed 12.18 times subscription. The QIB portion has been subscribed 59%.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO review Brokerage firm Swastika Investmart, while giving a ‘subscribe’ rating to the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO, said that Symbiotec is a research-driven API manufacturer with global leadership in corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone APIs. Complex synthesis and stringent regulatory requirements create high barriers to entry. At 56.8x P/E, the valuation is high but below peers: Divi’s ~87.8x, Laurus ~109.3x, Concord ~61.1x.

“ ₹1,607 crore OFS by promoters/PE funds; only ₹150 crore goes to the company. FY26 ROE 11.19% and ROCE ~11.56% offer limited comfort at ~57x P/E. Suitable for long-term investors seeking exposure to specialised, high-barrier steroidal and hormone APIs,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm BP Equities has also given a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue. “At the issue price of Rs. 988, the IPO is valued at 52x FY26 diluted EPS of Rs. 19, representing a meaningful discount to the peer average. Given Symbiotec’s market leadership in steroidal APIs, strong customer relationships, backward integration and potential from emerging businesses, we believe the valuation offers an attractive entry point relative to its growth and diversification prospects. We thus recommend a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the issue,” it said.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is currently around ₹285 per share, implying a premium of nearly 29% over the upper price band of ₹988 per share.

At the prevailing GMP, the IPO could potentially list at around ₹1,273 per share, translating into an estimated listing gain of about 29% over the upper issue price.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO details Symbiotec Pharmalab is aiming to raise ₹1,757 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The issue consists of a fresh issue of 15 lakh shares valued at ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.63 crore shares worth ₹1,607 crore.

The company has set the IPO price band at ₹938– ₹988 per share.

The IPO opened for subscription on August 24 and will remain open until August 27, 2026. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 15 shares and in multiples of 15 thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment required is ₹14,820.

Symbiotec Pharmalab plans to use ₹112.50 crore from the fresh issue towards the prepayment and/or repayment, either fully or partially, of certain outstanding borrowings. The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s balance sheet and potentially lowering its debt burden. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, giving the company greater financial flexibility to meet its operational requirements and future business needs.

JM Financial, Avendus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nomura Financial are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Established in 2002, Symbiotec Pharmalab operates in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutritional ingredients and specialised products for both domestic and global markets.