Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO listing today: Will it list at a premium or discount? Here's what the latest GMP signals

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO listing: The listing of Symbiotec Pharmalab shares is scheduled for today, i.e., Tuesday, 1 September. Symbiotec Pharmalab's shares will list on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trading, with trading available from 10 AM.

"Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, 1 September 2026, the equity shares of Symbiotec Pharmalab shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B ' group of securities," said a BSE notice on 31 August.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of Symbiotec Pharmalab shares on Tuesday morning suggested the stock could list at a premium.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP today Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP today is ₹185. Considering the upper price band of the IPO at ₹988 and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price of Symbiotec Pharmalab shares is ₹1,173 apiece, which is 18.72% higher than the IPO price.

Considering the grey market movements over the past 14 sessions, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO's current GMP reflects a pessimistic outlook. Within this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹185 and ₹410, according to analysts.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO listing prediction According to Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President, Research and Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, the stock could list at a 20–22% premium over the issue price.

"Allottees may consider booking partial profits on listing, while retaining the balance for the long term to participate in the company's growth potential," said Ojha.

Ojha underscored that the company operates four manufacturing facilities across Rau, Pithampur, Ujjain and Mhow, with 2,500+ employees and 156 R&D scientists. It has strong backward integration, diversified product offerings, global regulatory approvals, and expanding capacity, which provide a solid platform for long-term growth.

"At nearly 58 times post-IPO FY26 P/E, valuation appears reasonable compared with listed peers, while the company's global presence, niche API portfolio and capacity expansion provide potential for further growth," said Ojha.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO details Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO was a book-built issue, combining a fresh issue of 15.21 lakh shares to raise ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.63 crore shares, aggregating to ₹1,607 crore.

Priced at ₹988 per share, the company intended to raise ₹150 crore through a fresh issue of shares, which it plans to use for loan repayment and general corporate purposes.

The IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, 24 August, and concluded on Thursday, 27 August, with an overall subscription of 75 times. Share allotment was finalised on Friday, 28 August.

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