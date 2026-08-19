Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO: Price band set at ₹938-988 per share; check key dates, issue details

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO price band: The Symbiotec Pharmalab Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹938 to ₹999 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 24 August and will close on Thursday, 27 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, 21 August.

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The Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO lot size is 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 equity shares thereafter.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Eligible employees will also receive a ₹90-per-share discount on bids made under the employee reservation portion of the IPO.

Tentatively, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 28 August and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, 31 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Symbiotec Pharmalab share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 1 September.

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Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO details Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Symbiotec Pharmalab, backed by Rosewood Investments and Motilal Oswal, is planning an IPO comprising a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹1,607 crore by existing shareholders.

Promoter Satwani Holdings, along with investors Rosewood Investments and India Business Excellence Fund-III, will participate in the OFS. The company is expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹6,348.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹112.5 crore will be used for the partial repayment of debt, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes. The proceeds from the OFS will accrue to the respective selling shareholders.

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JM Financial, Avendus Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nomura Financial have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Company details Founded in 2002, Symbiotec Pharmalab operates in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, developing and manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), nutritional ingredients and specialised products for domestic and international markets.

The company traces its origins to laboratory-scale manufacturing of steroidal hormone APIs in 1995 and has since evolved into an industrial-scale, backward-integrated manufacturing platform serving the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and wellness industries.

Research-led manufacturing, quality standards and sustainability are central to its business strategy. Its manufacturing facilities have received approvals and certifications from international regulatory authorities, including the US FDA, EU-GMP authorities and South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

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As of 30 June 2025, Symbiotec Pharmalab operated two industrial-scale API manufacturing facilities with a combined maximum capacity of 584.67 metric tonnes (MT) for chemical synthesis and 300 kilolitres of fermentation.

Its backward integration, specialised API capabilities and international regulatory approvals provide the company with an established presence in a segment where manufacturing quality and regulatory compliance are key differentiators.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.