Syrma SGS IPO gets subscribed 37% on first day

“Syrma is a leader in high-mix low-volume electronics products, which finds application in high growth sectors such as Industrial appliances, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, IT etc. Over FY20-22, the average business contribution from the industrial sector was around 40%, while consumers, automotive and healthcare contributed 22%, 17% and 17%, respectively, to total operating revenue. Such wide product end-use reduces the company’s dependence on any one sector and provides a natural hedge against market instability," brokerage company Choice Broking said in an 11 August report.