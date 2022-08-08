Syrma SGS Tech IPO: GMP, price band, key details as issue to open for subscription this week1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 12:51 PM IST
After a dull period for initial public offerings (IPOs) for the last few months, Syrma SGS Technology will be launching its public issue this week on Friday, August 12, 2022 and the initial share sale will conclude on Thursday August 18, 2022. The price band is fixed at ₹209 to 220 per share.