Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: The finalisation of share allotment for the Syrma SGS Technologies IPO (initial public offering) can be announced any time today. So, those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the official Linkintime website or on the BSE website. Meanwhile, after closure of subscription, Syrma SGS Technologies share price has remained steady around ₹55 to ₹58 per equity share. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technologies are available at a premium of ₹55 in grey market today.

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP

As mentioned above by market observers, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹55, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's low of ₹50. This means, the grey market was also volatile like the secondary market on Tuesday. But, it also recovered and ended paring the early morning losses. According to market experts, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹55, which means grey market is expecting this public issue to list around ₹275 ( ₹220 + ₹55), which is around 25 per cent higher from the issue price of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share.

How to check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status online on Linkintime

Bidders can login at the website of public issue's official registrar — Linkin Time Private Limited and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Syrma SGS Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Syrma SGS IPO Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Syrma SGS Technologies IPO;

3] Enter Syrma SGS Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.