Syrma SGS Tech IPO: Shares allotment today, how to check status online

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: The finalisation of share allotment for the Syrma SGS Technologies IPO (initial public offering) can be announced any time today. So, those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the official Linkintime website or on the BSE website. Meanwhile, after closure of subscription, Syrma SGS Technologies share price has remained steady around ₹55 to ₹58 per equity share. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technologies are available at a premium of ₹55 in grey market today.

