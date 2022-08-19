Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps after closure of bidding2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:34 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹48, say market observers
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Four day subscription of the public issue worth ₹840 crore ended on Thursday. The issue got subscribed 32.61 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 5.53 times. This strong response by the bidders has been noticed by the grey market too. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technologies are available in grey market at a premium of ₹48 per equity share, which is ₹12 higher from its Thursday morning premium of ₹36 per equity share.