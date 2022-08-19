Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps after closure of bidding

Market observers said that Syrma SGS Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹48, which is ₹12 higher from its grey market premium on Thursday morning. They said that rise in Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is because of the strong secondary market sentiments as Indian stock market ended in green zone on eighth straight session on Thursday. This has gone down well at the grey market and it went further bullish on the public issue. During subscription, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP surged from ₹20 to ₹48 that augurs well about the public offer and market observers expected it to translate in terms of listing premium. However, they said that much depends upon the market sentiments on the listing day.

