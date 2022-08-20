Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps again as focus shifts to allotment date2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹59, say market observers
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription of the public offer of Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd, focus has now shifted towards Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 23rd August 2022. Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, grey market has gone bullish on Syrma SGS Technologies shares. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technologies is available at a premium of ₹59 per equity share in the grey market.