Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps again as focus shifts to allotment date

According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹59, which is ₹13 higher from its Friday morning grey market premium of ₹46 per equity share. Market observers said that Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP has been rising after opening of subscription on 12th August 2022. In this period, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO grey market price has shot up from ₹20 to ₹59, which is mainly due to the positive market sentiments. They said that market sentiments in the week gone by was highly positive that translated into the rise of grey market premium of Syrma SGS Technologies IPO.

