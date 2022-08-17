Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Should you subscribe?3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:43 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹40, say market observers
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO (initial public offering) opened for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. After two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.92 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 1.56 times. Meanwhile, premium of Syrma SGS Technologies shares has surged in grey market. According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technologies shares are available at a premium of ₹40 per share.