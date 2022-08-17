Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Should you subscribe?

Giving 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is one of India's leading and fastest growing Electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) companies. With a huge focus on R&D-based innovation and an experienced management team, the company has managed to enter into various growing segments like PCBA, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, and other information technology-related products, including motherboards, DRAM modules, SSD and USB drives. The company’s business model starts from product concept design and focuses on every segment of the overall industry value chain; this gives them a competitive advantage over traditional OEM or ODM-based companies that focus on a single process or certain stages of production, thus creating lasting relationships with its marquee clients. Further, the geographically diversified manufacturing locations enable them to efficiently cater to the requirements of their customers in north and south India. Additionally, the business has had success using inorganic means to add new product lines and expand its geographic reach. The issue has been priced at a premium valuation, which is acceptable given its growth potential and competitive advantages. And therefore, we recommend investors to subscribe the issue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}