Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription, all eyes are now set on Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 23rd August 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹840 crore need not to move from pillar to post after the announcement of share allotment as one can check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Meanwhile, share of Syrma SGS Technologies have been on a rise in the grey market since its subscription got opened on 12th August 2022. According to market observers , shares of Syrma SGS Technologies is currently available at a premium of ₹58 in grey market.

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP

As mentioned above, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹58, which is almost steady from its Friday evening close of ₹59 per equity share. Market observers said that Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹58, which means grey market is expecting that Syrma SGS Technologies IPO listing would be around ₹278 ( ₹220 + ₹58), which is around 22 per cent higher from its price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share.

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status: How to check online

As mentioned above, bidders can check allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of LinkIntime India Private Limited. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status online.

How to check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Syrma SGS Technologies IPO;

3] Enter Syrma SGS Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status at Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Syrma SGS Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.