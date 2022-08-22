Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription, all eyes are now set on Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 23rd August 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹840 crore need not to move from pillar to post after the announcement of share allotment as one can check Syrma SGS Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Meanwhile, share of Syrma SGS Technologies have been on a rise in the grey market since its subscription got opened on 12th August 2022. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technologies is currently available at a premium of ₹58 in grey market.

