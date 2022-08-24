Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Latest GMP signals strong debut for the public issue

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: After closure of the initial public offering (IPO), all eyes are now focused on the announcement of share allotment, which is most likely today. Meanwhile, after opening of the public offer on 12th August 2022, grey market premium (GMP) of the public issue has gone up from ₹20 to ₹55 per equity share in grey market. According to the market observers, after closure of the public issue, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP has remained steady around ₹55 despite two days sell-off in the market. However, the market mood had changed on Tuesday evening that got reflected in grey market mood towards the public issue when it surged from its yesterday's low of ₹50 GMP to ₹55 at the end of Tuesday session.

