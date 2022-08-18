Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as subscription ends today2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 08:34 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹36, say market observers
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Four days subscription for the public issue worth ₹840 crore is going to end today. As per Syrma SGS Technologies IPO subscription status after three days of bidding, the public offer has been subscribed 2.27 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.66 times. Meanwhile, Syrma SGS Technologies share price has remained almost steady in the grey market in last 24 hours. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technologies are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹36.