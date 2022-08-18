Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as subscription ends today

As per the market observers, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹36, which is ₹4 lower from its Wednesday's grey market premium of ₹40 per equity share. They said that Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP got more than doubled from Monday to Friday as it shot up from ₹15 to ₹40. So, such a dip in Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is negligible and it may recover on Thursday as it would be the last day available for bidder to apply for the IPO. They expected sharp upside in Syrma SGS Technologies IPO subscription status on the last date of bidding as market trend is still positive and it is mere 4 per cent away from its life-time high.

