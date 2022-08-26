Syrma SGS Technologies share listing today. Experts predict strong debut

Expecting Syrma SGS Technologies share price to debut above ₹300 levels, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Both market mood and company's fundamentals are positive for the IPO listing. The stock may list above ₹300 apiece levels. In bulls case it may list around ₹315 to ₹320 apiece levels whereas in bear case Syrma SGS Technologies shares may list around 300 to ₹305 per share levels." He advised short term investors to book listing profit and exit whereas for long term investors he advised them to remain invested in the counter as the stock looks positive from long term perspective.