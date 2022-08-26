Syrma SGS Technologies share listing today. Experts predict strong debut

Syrma SGS Technologies share listing today. Experts predict strong debut3 min read . 05:49 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Technologies IPO listing would be around ₹275, say market observers because Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹55
Syrma SGS Technologies shares are going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed on Friday, 26th August 2022. The BSE website further informs that the equity shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities.
According to secondary and primary market experts, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO has received decent response from investors in all categories and market mood is also positive for last few sessions. So, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO may have a strong listing with around 20-25 per cent listing premium to the allottees. They said that if the market mood remains positive, then in that case the Syrma SGS Technologies shares may list above ₹300 to ₹320 apiece levels.
Speaking on Syrma SGS Technologies IPO listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "D-Street will witness an IPO listing after a long pause. Syrma SGS has received a decent response across all categories. Owing to the response, Syrma SGS is likely to list at 20-25% premium over the issue price if the market conditions remains favourable."
Expecting Syrma SGS Technologies share price to debut above ₹300 levels, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Both market mood and company's fundamentals are positive for the IPO listing. The stock may list above ₹300 apiece levels. In bulls case it may list around ₹315 to ₹320 apiece levels whereas in bear case Syrma SGS Technologies shares may list around 300 to ₹305 per share levels." He advised short term investors to book listing profit and exit whereas for long term investors he advised them to remain invested in the counter as the stock looks positive from long term perspective.
Speaking on Syrma SGS Technologies IPO listing gain that one can expect today, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "We expect the listing to be at least around ₹260 to ₹270 range. Based on its financial data and earnings, the issue is priced at a P/E of 50+ even at lower IPO pricing. The segment in which SSTL is operating is also poised for bright prospects ahead and investors may consider it with medium to long-term perspectives."
Meanwhile, grey market premium is also signaling positive debut of shares. According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹55, which is around 25 per cent higher from Syrma SGS Technologies IPO price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share. Market observers went on to add that Syrma SGS Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹55, which means grey market is expecting that Syrma SGS Technologies share price will list around ₹275 ( ₹220 + ₹55) apiece levels.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
