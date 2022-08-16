Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Tech's IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹766 crore and OFS of up to 3.37 million shares
Syrma SGS Technology's initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of ₹209-220 a share, is open for public subscription from August 12 and will conclude on August 18, 2022. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch ₹840 crore.