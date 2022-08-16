Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue

"At higher price band, the IPO is valued at 24.1% discount to the pre-IPO placement price, which may be considered favorable by the retail investors. But the company has demanded an EV/Sales multiple of 2.5x (to its FY22 proforma consolidated sales), which is at premium to the peer average. Thus, the issue seems to be fully priced. Considering the high growth potential in the electronic manufacturing sector, we are recommending a “Subscribe with Caution" rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.