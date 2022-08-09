Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens this week. What GMP signals?

Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens this week. What GMP signals?

Company has fixed Syrma SGS Technologies IPO price band at 209 to 220 per equity share. Photo: Courtesy Syrma SGS Technologies website
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Syrma SGS Technology IPO will open for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open till 18th August 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Syrma SGS Technology IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Chennai-based engineering and design company is going to hit primary markets this week. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Syrma SGS Technology IPO, the public issue is going to open for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. Company has fixed Syrma SGS Technology IPO price band at 209 to 220 per equity share. However, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited are available for trade in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technology are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

Syrma SGS Technology IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Chennai-based engineering and design company is going to hit primary markets this week. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Syrma SGS Technology IPO, the public issue is going to open for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. Company has fixed Syrma SGS Technology IPO price band at 209 to 220 per equity share. However, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited are available for trade in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technology are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP

Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP

As mentioned above, stock market observers said that Syrma SGS Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 30, which is 3 up from its yesterday morning GMP of 27. They said that Syrma SGS Technology shares became available for trade in the grey market on Monday morning session at a premium of 27 per equity share. Syrma SGS Technology shares finished at a premium of 30 in the grey market after the market close on Monday. As today is stock market holiday, Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP is expected to remain at 30 till Indian stock market reopens on Wednesday.

As mentioned above, stock market observers said that Syrma SGS Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 30, which is 3 up from its yesterday morning GMP of 27. They said that Syrma SGS Technology shares became available for trade in the grey market on Monday morning session at a premium of 27 per equity share. Syrma SGS Technology shares finished at a premium of 30 in the grey market after the market close on Monday. As today is stock market holiday, Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP is expected to remain at 30 till Indian stock market reopens on Wednesday.

What this GMP mean?

What this GMP mean?

According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP today is 30 that means grey market is expecting that the stock will list at a premium of 30 and it may list around 250 ( 220 + 30), which is more than 13 per cent from its upper price band of 220 apiece.

According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP today is 30 that means grey market is expecting that the stock will list at a premium of 30 and it may list around 250 ( 220 + 30), which is more than 13 per cent from its upper price band of 220 apiece.

However, stock market experts said that grey market is not the ideal data to decide whether the public issue will deliver profit or loss. One should look at the financials of the company as it is a concrete data and it speaks about the exact fundamentals of the company.

However, stock market experts said that grey market is not the ideal data to decide whether the public issue will deliver profit or loss. One should look at the financials of the company as it is a concrete data and it speaks about the exact fundamentals of the company.

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO details

Syrma SGS Technologies IPO details

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 766 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,369,360 equity shares.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 766 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,369,360 equity shares.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.

The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15 per cent of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.

Promoted and led by Sandeep Tandon and Jasbir Singh Gujral, Syrma SGS, is a technology-focused engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (“EMS") specializes in precision manufacturing.

Promoted and led by Sandeep Tandon and Jasbir Singh Gujral, Syrma SGS, is a technology-focused engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (“EMS") specializes in precision manufacturing.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.