Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens this week. What GMP signals?

Syrma SGS Technology IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Chennai-based engineering and design company is going to hit primary markets this week. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Syrma SGS Technology IPO, the public issue is going to open for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. Company has fixed Syrma SGS Technology IPO price band at ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share. However, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited are available for trade in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technology are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

