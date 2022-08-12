Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens today: GMP, other details. Should you apply?3 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 03:24 PM IST
- Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP today is ₹20, say market observers
Syrma SGS Technology IPO (initial public offering) is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. The public issue worth ₹840 crore aims to raise ₹766 crore via fresh issues. The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹209 to ₹210 per equity share and shares of the Chennai-based engineering and design company are now available in grey market as well. According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are trading at a premium of ₹20 per equity share.