Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens tomorrow. Latest GMP and other details

Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens tomorrow. Latest GMP and other details1 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP today is ₹10, which means grey market is expecting that the IPO will list around ₹230, say market observers
Syrma SGS Technology IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth ₹840 crore is going to open for subscription on 12th August 2022, i.e. tomorrow. The company has offered its public issue at a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share and the issue will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. However, ahead of the subscription opening, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are available in grey market at a premium of ₹10 per equity share.
Here we list out key things that secondary stock market investor should know ahead of the issue opening date:
1] Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are available in grey market at a premium of ₹10 per equity share.
2] Syrma SGS Technology IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share.
3] Syrma SGS Technology IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022.
4] Syrma SGS Technology IPO size: The company aims to generate ₹840 crore from this public issue out of which ₹766 crore will be raised via fresh issues.
5] Syrma SGS Technology IPO lot size: A bidder of the public issue will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 68 shares of the company.
6] Syrma SGS Technology IPO application limit: One applicant is allowed to apply for a minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.
7] Syrma SGS Technology IPO investment limit: As one investors can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, the minimum investment one can do in the issue is ₹14,960 ( ₹220 x 68) whereas maximum investment allowed for a single investor in this public issue is ₹1,94,480 [( ₹220 x 68) x 13].
8] Syrma SGS Technology IPO allotment date: Shares of Syrma SGS Technology IPO will be allotted on 23rd August 2022.
9] Syrma SGS Technology IPO listing date: Shares of the company are proposed to list on BSE and NSE on 26th August 2022.
10] Syrma SGS Technology IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.
