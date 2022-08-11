Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens tomorrow. Latest GMP and other details

Syrma SGS Technology IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth ₹840 crore is going to open for subscription on 12th August 2022, i.e. tomorrow. The company has offered its public issue at a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share and the issue will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. However, ahead of the subscription opening, shares of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are available in grey market at a premium of ₹10 per equity share.

