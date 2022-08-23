Syrma SGS Technology IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:31 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Tech IPO was subscribed 32.61 times on the final day of its public issue
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times on the final day on Thursday. The ₹840 crore-IPO received bids for 93,14,84,536 shares against 2,85,63,816 shares on offer. The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹766 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33,69,360 equity shares.