The finalization of basis of share allotment of Syrma SGS Technology IPO is expected to take place on August 23, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Thursday, August 25. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.