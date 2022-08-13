Syrma SGS Technology IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signals?1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP today is ₹16
Syrma SGS Technology IPO: The public issue worth ₹840 crore opened for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. After day one of bidding, Syrma SGS Technology IPO subscription status informs that the issue has been subscribed 0.37 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.69 times. Meanwhile, after day one of bidding, Syrma SGS Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) has slipped from ₹20 to ₹16. According to stock market observers, Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP on Friday was ₹20 but after the closure of markets, it came down to ₹16.