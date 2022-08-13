Syrma SGS Technology IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signals?

Aws mentioned above, Syrma SGS Technology IPO GMP today is ₹16, which is ₹4 lower from its Friday grey market premium of ₹20. This means, grey market sentiment in regard to the public issue has gone down after day one of bidding. According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technology IPO has come after a gap of over two months. So, huge response was expected from the bidders. But, it managed to attract 0.37 times subscription of its total offer. This might have gone against the issue in grey market. However, they said that next three days are stock market holidays and this could also be the reason for bidders to keep themselves away from the IPO and they want to see how the market pangs out next week as speculations are high about Nifty hitting 16,000 mark.

