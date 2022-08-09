Syrma share sale to offer cues for IPO fence-sitters

Following the turbulence caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, several companies cancelled their plans to approach the IPO market because of market volatility. The last initial share sale to hit the Indian markets was chemicals firm Aether Industries Ltd, which closed on 26 May. So far this year, 16 IPOs raised a total of ₹40,311 crore, with state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India’s share sale accounting for more than half of the fundraising, data from primary markets tracker Prime Database shows. The month of May witnessed eight IPOs, including LIC’s.