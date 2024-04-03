TAC Infosec IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
TAC Infosec IPO allotment to be finalised on Wednesday, April 3. Refund process for unallocated shares starts on Thursday, April 4. Allotted shares credited to demat accounts on the same day. TAC Infosec IPO subscription status reaches 422.03 times. GMP at +125.
TAC Infosec IPO allotment date: TAC Infosec IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, April 3). Investors who applied for the issue can check the TAC Infosec IPO allotment status by going to the website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
