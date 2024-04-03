TAC Infosec IPO allotment date: TAC Infosec IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, April 3). Investors who applied for the issue can check the TAC Infosec IPO allotment status by going to the website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can check the basis of allocation to see if and how many shares they have been allotted. The quantity of shares allotted is also displayed in the IPO allotment status. The refund process will begin for individuals who did not get shares. The allotted shares will be credited into their demat accounts.

On Thursday, April 4, the refund process will start for individuals who did not get shares. Those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.

TAC Infosec IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, April 5.

If you have applied for the TAC Infosec IPO, you can check your TAC Infosec IPO allotment status today on the website of the TAC Infosec IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Go to Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the IPO registrar for TAC Infosec, by clicking that above link.

Step 2

Select the IPO from the dropbox; its name will only be added when the allocation is finished.

Step 3

Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You may track the status of your application by first using your mapped PAN number. Enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN after choosing it from the drop-down selection. Click "Submit" once you have entered the PAN.

Application number or CAF number: By entering your application number or CAF number, you may also see the allocation status. After entering the application or CAF number, click "Search". Following the submission of your IPO application, you were sent an acknowledgment document. On that page, fill out the application exactly as it appears. After that, you may click "Submit" to view the details of the shares that you were given in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID associated with your demat account may also be used. The client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs need to be input as one string after that. The NSDL string is alphanumeric, but the CDSL string is numerical. Kindly enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they appear. Both the online DP statement and the statement of account reveal your client ID and DP. Click "Submit" after that.

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status and the number of TAC Infosec IPO shares allotted.

TAC Infosec IPO subscription status

On day 4, the TAC Infosec IPO subscription status was 422.03 times. According to data on chittorgarh.com, the issue has received an excellent response from non-institutional investors, whose portion set was subscribed to 768.89 times, and retail investors, whose portion set was subscribed to 433.80 times. Qualified institutions (QIBs) fetched 141.29 times subscriptions.

The issue was subscribed 10.34 times on day 1, and the issue was booked 24.86 times. TAC Infosec IPO subscription status on day 3 was 70.12 times.

TAC Infosec IPO details

The TAC Infosec IPO, valued at about ₹29.99 crore, comprises a new issuance of 2,829,600 equity shares, each having a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

In regard to the issue, the following goals will be met: making investments in human resources and product development; buying TAC Security Inc. (Delaware, USA) and converting it into a fully owned subsidiary; and pursuing general commercial objectives.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager and Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the TAC Infosec IPO. Market maker X Securities is in charge here.

Charanjit Singh and Trishneet Arora are the promoters of the firm. Trishneet Arora, the company's CEO and founder, owns 74% of TAC Security. 15% of the firm is owned by well-known stock market investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia. A five percent ownership is held by Ankit Vijay Kedia, four percent by Charanjit Singh, and two percent by Subinder Jeet Singh Khurana.

TAC Infosec IPO GMP today

TAC Infosec IPO GMP or grey market premium is +125. This indicates TAC Infosec share price were trading at a premium of ₹125 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

For TAC Infosec shares, an anticipated listing price of ₹231 per share—or 117.92% more than the IPO price of ₹106—was proposed, accounting for the top end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market.

Today's IPO GMP trends higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the past fifteen sessions of gray market events. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹125.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

