TAC Infosec IPO last bidding date today: Issue booked over 400 times so far on strong NII, retail demand; check GMP
Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec IPO, with a price band of ₹100 to ₹106 per share, has a subscription status of 412.17 times. The company aims to invest in product development, acquire TAC Security Inc., and pursue general commercial goals. Grey market premium for TAC Infosec shares is +125.
The Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec IPO will end today (Tuesday, April 2), having opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 27. The price band for the issue is ₹100 to ₹106 per share, with a face value of ₹10. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares, which make up the lot size for the IPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started